Will Bryce Young Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 13?
In the Week 13 game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Bryce Young find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Bryce Young score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Young has taken 25 carries for 161 yards (16.1 per game).
- Young has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 10 games.
Bryce Young Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|20
|38
|146
|1
|2
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|22
|33
|153
|1
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|25
|32
|204
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|25
|41
|247
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|217
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|22
|31
|235
|1
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|24
|39
|173
|1
|3
|5
|41
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|21
|38
|185
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|16
|29
|123
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|18
|31
|194
|0
|0
|3
|23
|0
