How to Watch the Baylor vs. Oregon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Baylor Bears (6-0) welcome in the Oregon Ducks (4-2) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Baylor vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison
- The Ducks put up 10.7 more points per game (69.5) than the Bears give up (58.8).
- When it scores more than 58.8 points, Oregon is 4-1.
- Baylor's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.
- The 92.0 points per game the Bears score are 26.8 more points than the Ducks allow (65.2).
- When Baylor scores more than 65.2 points, it is 6-0.
- Oregon has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 92.0 points.
- The Bears are making 50.6% of their shots from the field, 14.8% higher than the Ducks allow to opponents (35.8%).
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG%
- Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
Oregon Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|McNeese
|W 124-44
|Ferrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-47
|Ferrell Center
|11/30/2023
|@ SMU
|W 85-61
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/14/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|AT&T Stadium
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 89-50
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Nevada
|W 76-47
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Portland
|L 91-60
|Chiles Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/8/2023
|Idaho
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/9/2023
|Portland State
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.