The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) will play the Auburn Tigers (3-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Appalachian State vs. Auburn Game Information

Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Auburn Top Players (2022-23)

  • Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Appalachian State vs. Auburn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State Rank Appalachian State AVG Auburn AVG Auburn Rank
205th 70.3 Points Scored 72.8 149th
37th 64.6 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd
117th 32.6 Rebounds 32.6 117th
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.5 274th
179th 13 Assists 14.1 101st
36th 10.3 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

