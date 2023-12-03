Appalachian State vs. Auburn December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) will play the Auburn Tigers (3-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Appalachian State vs. Auburn Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)
- Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Auburn Top Players (2022-23)
- Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Appalachian State vs. Auburn Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Appalachian State Rank
|Appalachian State AVG
|Auburn AVG
|Auburn Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|72.8
|149th
|37th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|67.7
|102nd
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|179th
|13
|Assists
|14.1
|101st
|36th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
