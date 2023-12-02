The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ramsey Center.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose average only 0.4 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Catamounts give up (63.9).

When it scores more than 63.9 points, Presbyterian is 5-0.

Western Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.

The Catamounts average just 4.5 more points per game (61.0) than the Blue Hose allow (56.5).

Western Carolina is 1-2 when scoring more than 56.5 points.

Presbyterian has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 61.0 points.

The Catamounts shoot 42.8% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Blue Hose concede defensively.

The Blue Hose shoot 42.8% from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Catamounts concede.

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 10.0 PTS, 54.8 FG%

10.0 PTS, 54.8 FG% Jada Burton: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG% Tyja Beans: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG% Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52) Audrey Meyers: 7.9 PTS, 63.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Schedule