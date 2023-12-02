Saturday's game at Ramsey Center has the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) squaring off against the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5) at 4:00 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 66-55 win, heavily favoring Presbyterian.

Last time out, the Catamounts lost 90-57 to Georgia State on Tuesday.

Western Carolina vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Western Carolina vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 66, Western Carolina 55

Other SoCon Predictions

Western Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Catamounts took down the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in a 54-43 win on November 16. It was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Catamounts are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

Western Carolina has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Western Carolina Leaders

Lonasia Brewer: 10.0 PTS, 54.8 FG%

10.0 PTS, 54.8 FG% Jada Burton: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG% Tyja Beans: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.0 FG% Chelsea Wooten: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52) Audrey Meyers: 7.9 PTS, 63.9 FG%

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts have been outscored by 2.9 points per game (scoring 61.0 points per game to rank 255th in college basketball while giving up 63.9 per outing to rank 181st in college basketball) and have a -20 scoring differential overall.

