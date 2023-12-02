Saturday's contest between the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) at Paul Porter Arena has a projected final score of 73-66 based on our computer prediction, with Western Carolina coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Paul Porter Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 73, Gardner-Webb 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-6.9)

Western Carolina (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

Gardner-Webb is 4-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Western Carolina's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Runnin' Bulldogs are 3-3-0 and the Catamounts are 1-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts have a +77 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.9 points per game. They're putting up 78.2 points per game, 114th in college basketball, and are giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 71st in college basketball.

Western Carolina records 38.3 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball) while conceding 27.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.8 boards per game.

Western Carolina makes 8 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball) while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc (31st in college basketball). It is making 2.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.7 per game at 33.7%.

Western Carolina has committed 9.3 turnovers per game (25th in college basketball) while forcing 9.2 (347th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.