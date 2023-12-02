The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina matchup.

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Western Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends

Western Carolina has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Catamounts have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Gardner-Webb has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.

Runnin' Bulldogs games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.

