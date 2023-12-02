Week 14 MAC Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 14 college football slate included one game with MAC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 14 MAC Results
Miami (OH) 23 Toledo 14
- Pregame Favorite: Toledo (-7)
- Pregame Total: 43.5
Miami (OH) Leaders
- Passing: Aveon Smith (6-for-16, 109 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Smith (21 ATT, 99 YDS)
- Receiving: Luke Bolden (1 TAR, 1 REC, 40 YDS)
Toledo Leaders
- Passing: DeQuan Finn (18-for-36, 273 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Peny Boone (11 ATT, 41 YDS)
- Receiving: Junior Vandeross III (10 TAR, 6 REC, 106 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Toledo
|Miami (OH)
|370
|Total Yards
|306
|273
|Passing Yards
|109
|97
|Rushing Yards
|197
|2
|Turnovers
|0
