If you reside in Wake County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Broughton High School at Rolesville High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 2

12:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wake Forest High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 2

12:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Enloe Magnet High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2

1:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Leesville Road High School at Knightdale High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 2

3:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Greene Central High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2

4:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Snow Hill, NC

Snow Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Sanderson High School at Wakefield High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2

4:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal Gibbons High School at Wake Forest High School