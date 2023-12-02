The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) are heavily favored (by 18.5 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 153.5 points.

UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -18.5 153.5

Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

UNC Wilmington and its opponents have scored more than 153.5 combined points once this season.

The average over/under for UNC Wilmington's matchups this season is 155.4, 1.9 more points than this game's total.

UNC Wilmington is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

UNC Wilmington will be named as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Seahawks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +900 odds on them winning this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UNC Wilmington has a 10% chance of pulling out a win.

UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 5 71.4% 94.4 177.3 72.3 144.9 149.9 UNC Wilmington 1 20% 82.9 177.3 72.6 144.9 143.1

Additional UNC Wilmington Insights & Trends

The Seahawks' 82.9 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 72.3 the Wildcats allow.

UNC Wilmington is 1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 72.3 points.

UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 4-3-0 1-2 5-2-0 UNC Wilmington 2-3-0 0-0 3-2-0

UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky UNC Wilmington 14-4 Home Record 11-3 6-3 Away Record 8-6 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

