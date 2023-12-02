Saturday's contest at Rupp Arena has the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) squaring off against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) at 4:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 86-69 victory, as our model heavily favors Kentucky.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 86, UNC Wilmington 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Wilmington vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-17.2)

Kentucky (-17.2) Computer Predicted Total: 155.5

Kentucky has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to UNC Wilmington, who is 2-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 5-2-0 and the Seahawks are 3-2-0.

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game (posting 82.9 points per game, 47th in college basketball, and conceding 72.6 per outing, 215th in college basketball) and have a +72 scoring differential.

UNC Wilmington grabs 31 rebounds per game (271st in college basketball), compared to the 32 of its opponents.

UNC Wilmington hits 9 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball), two more than its opponents. It shoots 39.1% from beyond the arc (25th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.6%.

UNC Wilmington has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.1 per game (22nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (134th in college basketball).

