How to Watch TCU vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will try to continue a six-game winning run when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have won four games in a row.
TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 53.7% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 74th.
- The 93 points per game the Horned Frogs average are 21.7 more points than the Hoyas give up (71.3).
- TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.
Georgetown Stats Insights
- The Hoyas' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Georgetown is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 140th.
- The Hoyas score 15.1 more points per game (78.4) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (63.3).
- Georgetown is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 93 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively TCU fared better at home last season, scoring 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 76.3.
- TCU drained 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (69.7).
- The Hoyas allowed 76 points per game at home last season, and 81.8 on the road.
- At home, Georgetown made 6.2 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Georgetown's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33%) than away (30.4%).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|American
|W 88-83
|Capital One Arena
|11/25/2023
|Jackson State
|W 88-81
|Capital One Arena
|11/29/2023
|Merrimack
|W 69-67
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|TCU
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/12/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Capital One Arena
