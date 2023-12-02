North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Rutherford County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weddington High School at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
