Saturday's contest features the Oregon Ducks (4-2) and the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) matching up at Matthew Knight Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 79-78 win for Oregon according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-0.4)

Oregon (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 155.8

Oregon has compiled a 1-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Michigan is 3-3-0. The Ducks have hit the over in one game, while Wolverines games have gone over four times.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks have a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 81.5 points per game to rank 64th in college basketball and are giving up 73.3 per contest to rank 227th in college basketball.

The 36.0 rebounds per game Oregon averages rank 79th in the nation, and are 3.5 more than the 32.5 its opponents collect per outing.

Oregon hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (123rd in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (6.5).

The Ducks rank 72nd in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 219th in college basketball, allowing 91.0 points per 100 possessions.

Oregon has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (20th in college basketball play), 3.0 fewer than the 11.8 it forces on average (216th in college basketball).

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +48 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 81.9 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and are allowing 75.0 per outing to rank 263rd in college basketball.

Michigan comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It records 33.7 rebounds per game (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3.

Michigan hits 9.0 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball) at a 37.5% rate (58th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 its opponents make, shooting 37.2% from deep.

Michigan has committed 12.0 turnovers per game (190th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (177th in college basketball).

