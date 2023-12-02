Saturday's game between the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 0-0 ACC) and Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) at Dean Smith Center has a projected final score of 84-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored North Carolina, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no line set.

North Carolina vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

North Carolina vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 84, Florida State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-12.1)

North Carolina (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 156.4

North Carolina has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Florida State, who is 3-2-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tar Heels are 4-2-0 and the Seminoles are 4-1-0.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +106 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.1 points per game. They're putting up 87.4 points per game to rank 15th in college basketball and are giving up 72.3 per contest to rank 203rd in college basketball.

North Carolina wins the rebound battle by 8.1 boards on average. It records 36.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 72nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.3 per contest.

North Carolina knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (116th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

The Tar Heels' 107.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 18th in college basketball, and the 88.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 171st in college basketball.

North Carolina wins the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 9.9 (51st in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.6.

