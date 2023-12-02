The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 0-0 ACC) will host the Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Florida State matchup.

North Carolina vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Florida State Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-12.5) 157.5 -800 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-12.5) 159.5 -900 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Florida State Betting Trends

North Carolina has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Tar Heels' six games this season have gone over the point total.

Florida State is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

A total of four Seminoles games this year have gone over the point total.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 North Carolina's national championship odds (+3000) place it just 14th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is 12th-best.

Based on its moneyline odds, North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.