North Carolina vs. Florida State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 0-0 ACC) will host the Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Florida State matchup.
North Carolina vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
North Carolina vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Florida State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-12.5)
|157.5
|-800
|+500
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-12.5)
|159.5
|-900
|+590
North Carolina vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- North Carolina has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of four out of the Tar Heels' six games this season have gone over the point total.
- Florida State is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- A total of four Seminoles games this year have gone over the point total.
North Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- North Carolina's national championship odds (+3000) place it just 14th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is 12th-best.
- Based on its moneyline odds, North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.
