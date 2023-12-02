How to Watch North Carolina vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 0-0 ACC) hope to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
North Carolina vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Seminoles allow to opponents.
- North Carolina is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles rank 192nd.
- The Tar Heels put up 14.6 more points per game (87.4) than the Seminoles give up (72.8).
- When North Carolina scores more than 72.8 points, it is 6-1.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Tar Heels were better in home games last season, surrendering 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 away from home.
- When playing at home, North Carolina drained 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in road games (6.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to on the road (29.3%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|W 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|W 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|State Farm Arena
