The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) visit the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) after losing three straight road games. The Eagles are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 134.5.

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Durham, North Carolina

Venue: McDougald-McLendon Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina Central -3.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Central Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, North Carolina Central and its opponents have gone over 134.5 total points.

North Carolina Central has an average total of 143.1 in its contests this year, 8.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Eagles have gone 4-2-0 ATS this season.

North Carolina Central has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Eagles have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -165 odds on them winning this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Carolina Central has a 62.3% chance to win.

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina Central 3 50% 75.6 146.7 67.5 135.4 138.5 South Carolina Upstate 4 66.7% 71.1 146.7 67.9 135.4 143.2

Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends

The Eagles put up 7.7 more points per game (75.6) than the Spartans give up (67.9).

North Carolina Central has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 67.9 points.

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina Central 4-2-0 0-0 3-3-0 South Carolina Upstate 2-4-0 2-3 1-5-0

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Central South Carolina Upstate 13-1 Home Record 11-2 4-10 Away Record 4-12 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 82.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

