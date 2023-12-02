North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) will aim to end a three-game road losing streak when taking on the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.
North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Central Moneyline
|South Carolina Upstate Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina Central (-3.5)
|134.5
|-165
|+135
|FanDuel
|North Carolina Central (-3.5)
|134.5
|-164
|+134
North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends
- North Carolina Central is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Eagles' six games have hit the over.
- South Carolina Upstate has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Games featuring the Spartans have hit the over just once this year.
