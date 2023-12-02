Who's a good bet score in the NHL on Friday? There are two games on the card, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is available below.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Jack Hughes (Devils) -115 to score

Devils vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Hughes' stats: 8 goals in 16 games

Tyler Toffoli (Devils) +110 to score

Devils vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Toffoli's stats: 12 goals in 21 games

Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +120 to score

Senators vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Tkachuk's stats: 10 goals in 17 games

Jesper Bratt (Devils) +140 to score

Devils vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Bratt's stats: 8 goals in 21 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tim Stuetzle (Senators) +155 to score

Senators vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Stuetzle's stats: 5 goals in 17 games

Nico Hischier (Devils) +170 to score

Devils vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Hischier's stats: 4 goals in 10 games

Dawson Mercer (Devils) +175 to score

Devils vs. Sharks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Mercer's stats: 5 goals in 21 games

Joshua Norris (Senators) +195 to score

Senators vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Norris' stats: 5 goals in 14 games

Boone Jenner (Blue Jackets) +210 to score

Blue Jackets vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Jenner's stats: 11 goals in 24 games

Patrik Laine (Blue Jackets) +210 to score

Blue Jackets vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 Laine's stats: 4 goals in 14 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.