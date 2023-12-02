Saturday's contest at Silvio O. Conte Forum has the Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) matching up with the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 0-0 ACC) at 4:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 76-70 win for Boston College, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

NC State vs. Boston College Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

NC State vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 76, NC State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. Boston College

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-6.3)

Boston College (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Boston College's record against the spread so far this season is 4-2-0, and NC State's is 2-4-0. Both the Eagles and the Wolfpack are 3-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack's +44 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.5 points per game (132nd in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per outing (164th in college basketball).

The 34.2 rebounds per game NC State accumulates rank 149th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 34.0.

NC State connects on 7.0 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

NC State has committed 9.2 turnovers per game (25th in college basketball), 4.5 fewer than the 13.7 it forces (89th in college basketball).

