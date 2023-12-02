How to Watch NC State vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the NC State Wolfpack (4-2, 0-0 ACC) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
NC State vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack's 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Eagles have given up to their opponents (42.8%).
- NC State has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.8% from the field.
- The Wolfpack are the 144th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 199th.
- The Wolfpack average 8.2 more points per game (77.5) than the Eagles give up to opponents (69.3).
- When it scores more than 69.3 points, NC State is 4-1.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, NC State averaged 11.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than away (71.7).
- At home, the Wolfpack allowed 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.1.
- At home, NC State sunk 9.1 triples per game last season, one more than it averaged on the road (8.1). NC State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 84-78
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/24/2023
|BYU
|L 95-86
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 72-52
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/6/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|PNC Arena
