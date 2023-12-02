How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) will attempt to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Corbett Sports Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
N.C. A&T vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CAA Games
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- The Aggies have shot at a 36.8% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points less than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- The Aggies are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 208th.
- The Aggies put up an average of 68.3 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- N.C. A&T has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, N.C. A&T averaged 74.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.6.
- In 2022-23, the Aggies conceded 15.1 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than away (81.3).
- Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T sunk fewer triples on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Merrimack
|L 96-73
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|Alabama State
|L 88-73
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Samford
|L 101-83
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/2/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/8/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/12/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
