The Charlotte Hornets, Mark Williams included, face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

In a 129-128 win over the Nets (his most recent action) Williams produced 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Now let's examine Williams' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.4 12.5 Rebounds 9.5 10.3 12.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.5 PRA -- 24.9 26 PR -- 23.7 24.5



Mark Williams Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Williams has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 9.1% and 12.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williams' opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 102.2.

The Timberwolves give up 105.3 points per game, best in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the eighth-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.5 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are fourth in the NBA, giving up 24.1 per game.

Mark Williams vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 17 8 6 1 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.