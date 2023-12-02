Lucas Glover will hit the course at Albany in Nassau, Bahamas to compete in the 2023 Hero World Challenge from November 30 - December 2. It's a par-72 that spans 7,449 yards, with a purse of $3,500,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Lucas Glover at the Hero World Challenge this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

72 / 7,449 yards Glover Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Lucas Glover Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Glover has finished below par on 14 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 20 rounds played.

Glover has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five appearances, Glover has finished atop the leaderboard once.

In his past five events, Glover has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Glover has qualified for the weekend six times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 29 -10 275 2 15 4 5 $7M

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,001 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,449 yards, 448 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Albany has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Glover has played i the last year (7,276 yards) is 173 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,449).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Glover's Last Time Out

Glover was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.86-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship ranked in the 49th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.88).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Glover was better than 90% of the competitors (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Glover carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Glover recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (2.7).

Glover's 14 birdies or better on par-4s at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship were more than the field average of 8.6.

At that last tournament, Glover posted a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Glover finished the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Glover finished without one.

