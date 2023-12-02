Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Sebastian Aho, Rasmus Dahlin and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Buffalo Sabres matchup at PNC Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 20 points. He has six goals and 14 assists this season.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 30 1 0 1 4 at Flyers Nov. 28 0 2 2 6 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 22 0 1 1 0

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Seth Jarvis has 18 points (0.8 per game), scoring nine goals and adding nine assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Flyers Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 2 2 0 vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 22 1 1 2 3

Teuvo Teravainen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Teuvo Teravainen's 16 points this season have come via 10 goals and six assists.

Teravainen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 at Flyers Nov. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 1 1 5 vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 22 1 1 2 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Dahlin is an offensive leader for Buffalo with 20 points (0.9 per game), with five goals and 15 assists in 23 games (playing 24:59 per game).

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 30 1 1 2 6 at Rangers Nov. 27 0 1 1 1 at Devils Nov. 25 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 at Capitals Nov. 22 0 1 1 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Casey Mittelstadt is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 20 total points this season. He has scored four goals and added 16 assists in 23 games.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Nov. 27 1 2 3 3 at Devils Nov. 25 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 at Capitals Nov. 22 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.