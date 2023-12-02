Coming off a defeat last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Buffalo Sabres (who also lost their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Follow the action on MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ as the Hurricanes and the Sabres play.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Sabres Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/7/2023 Hurricanes Sabres 3-2 (F/OT) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 20th in goals against, conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.

The Hurricanes score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (74 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 19 6 14 20 13 9 54.5% Seth Jarvis 22 9 9 18 7 12 48.8% Teuvo Teravainen 22 10 6 16 9 10 49.5% Michael Bunting 21 5 10 15 10 6 30% Martin Necas 22 6 9 15 11 6 36%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 77 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 22nd in the NHL.

The Sabres' 68 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 20th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Sabres have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sabres have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.

Sabres Key Players