Hornets vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - December 2
The Charlotte Hornets (6-11) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) on Saturday, December 2 at Spectrum Center, with tip-off at 5:00 PM ET.
The Hornets are coming off of a 129-128 victory over the Nets in their most recent outing on Thursday. Terry Rozier totaled 37 points, four rebounds and 13 assists for the Hornets.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|24.7
|5.5
|8.2
|Nick Richards
|C
|Out
|Concussion
|8.5
|5.9
|0.4
|Brandon Miller
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|14.4
|4
|1.9
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee), Anthony Edwards: Out (Hip), Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle)
Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
