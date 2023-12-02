The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -6.5 222.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played 14 games this season that have had more than 222.5 combined points scored.

Charlotte's average game total this season has been 235.8, 13.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte's ATS record is 7-10-0 this season.

The Hornets have come away with five wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Charlotte has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +195 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hornets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 8 44.4% 112.3 225.9 105.3 227.4 221.3 Hornets 14 82.4% 113.6 225.9 122.1 227.4 230.9

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Hornets have gone over the total six times.

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (3-6-0). Away, it is .500 (4-4-0).

The Hornets' 113.6 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 105.3 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 6-7 against the spread and 6-7 overall when it scores more than 105.3 points.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Hornets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 7-10 4-5 11-6 Timberwolves 10-8 5-3 9-9

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Hornets Timberwolves 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 6-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 6-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 122.1 Points Allowed (PG) 105.3 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-4 1-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-1

