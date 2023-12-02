The High Point Panthers (5-3) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the North Florida Ospreys (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNF Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 155.5.

High Point vs. North Florida Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Venue: UNF Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under High Point -4.5 155.5

High Point Betting Records & Stats

High Point's games have gone over 155.5 points two times this season (in six outings).

High Point has an average point total of 164.4 in its contests this year, 8.9 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Panthers have compiled a 6-0-0 record against the spread.

High Point won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Panthers have played as a favorite of -200 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from High Point, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

High Point vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total High Point 2 33.3% 90.3 166.2 74.1 149.5 155.5 North Florida 2 28.6% 75.9 166.2 75.4 149.5 152.2

Additional High Point Insights & Trends

The 90.3 points per game the Panthers put up are 14.9 more points than the Ospreys allow (75.4).

When High Point totals more than 75.4 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

High Point vs. North Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) High Point 6-0-0 1-0 3-3-0 North Florida 4-3-0 3-0 4-3-0

High Point vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

High Point North Florida 10-5 Home Record 11-2 2-11 Away Record 3-14 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

