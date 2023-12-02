The North Florida Ospreys (3-2) face the High Point Panthers (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

High Point vs. North Florida Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other High Point Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Top Players (2022-23)

  • Zach Austin: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Jaden House: 17.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abdoulaye: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ahmard Harvey: 4.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Bryant Randleman: 8.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Florida Players to Watch

  • Chaz Lanier: 16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dorian James: 10 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jah Nze: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jake van der Heijden: 11 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ametri Moss: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point vs. North Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Florida Rank North Florida AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank
68th 76.2 Points Scored 74.6 109th
346th 77.6 Points Allowed 77.2 340th
241st 30.8 Rebounds 34.9 32nd
272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 10 54th
4th 10.4 3pt Made 7.5 166th
169th 13.1 Assists 12.3 237th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.3 311th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.