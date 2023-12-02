Saturday's contest at UNF Arena has the High Point Panthers (5-3) going head to head against the North Florida Ospreys (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 82-75 victory for High Point.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

High Point vs. North Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: UNF Arena

High Point vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 82, North Florida 75

Spread & Total Prediction for High Point vs. North Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-6.7)

High Point (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

North Florida's record against the spread this season is 4-3-0, while High Point's is 6-0-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Ospreys are 4-3-0 and the Panthers are 3-3-0.

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game, with a +129 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.3 points per game (10th in college basketball) and allow 74.1 per outing (246th in college basketball).

High Point comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 15 boards. It collects 41.5 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.5.

High Point knocks down 10.9 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 38.2% from deep (43rd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34%.

High Point has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (88th in college basketball) while forcing 9.5 (335th in college basketball).

