The High Point Panthers (5-3) will hope to end a three-game road slide when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNF Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

High Point Stats Insights

  • High Point is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Ospreys are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 25th.
  • The Panthers' 90.3 points per game are 14.9 more points than the 75.4 the Ospreys allow.
  • High Point has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, High Point scored 79.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.2.
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 9.5 fewer points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (83).
  • At home, High Point sunk 7.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). High Point's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.5%) than on the road (34.1%) as well.

High Point Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Hofstra L 97-92 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Mount Olive W 122-73 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/29/2023 Morgan State W 77-59 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/2/2023 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
12/5/2023 Western Carolina - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/8/2023 N.C. A&T - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

