North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Guilford County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wesleyan Christian Academy at Westchester Country Day School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodberry Forest School at High Point Christian Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Dudley High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Durham High School at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Julius Chambers High School at Caldwell Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ben L. Smith High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Hill Academy at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
