North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Greene County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Greene County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bertie High School at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
