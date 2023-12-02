Saturday's contest between the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) squaring off at Paul Porter Arena has a projected final score of 73-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no set line.

Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Paul Porter Arena

Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 73, Gardner-Webb 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-6.9)

Western Carolina (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.3

Gardner-Webb is 4-2-0 against the spread, while Western Carolina's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. The Runnin' Bulldogs have a 3-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Catamounts have a record of 1-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game with a +38 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.0 points per game (219th in college basketball) and allow 68.3 per outing (127th in college basketball).

Gardner-Webb wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It records 35.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 85th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.6 per contest.

Gardner-Webb knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (249th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (265th in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 its opponents make while shooting 30.3% from deep.

The Runnin' Bulldogs average 90.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (261st in college basketball), and allow 84.6 points per 100 possessions (77th in college basketball).

Gardner-Webb has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 11.8 (175th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.9 (134th in college basketball).

