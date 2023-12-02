The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) aim to continue a three-game road winning streak at the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina matchup in this article.

Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends

Gardner-Webb has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Runnin' Bulldogs' six games this season have hit the over.

Western Carolina has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, just one of the Catamounts games has hit the over.

