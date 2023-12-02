The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-0) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 139.5 in the matchup.

Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gardner-Webb -3.5 139.5

Gardner-Webb Betting Records & Stats

Gardner-Webb and its opponents have scored more than 139.5 points in three of six games this season.

Gardner-Webb's outings this year have an average point total of 141.3, 1.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Gardner-Webb lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -165 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from Gardner-Webb, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gardner-Webb 3 50% 73.0 151.2 68.3 133.6 141.5 Western Carolina 2 40% 78.2 151.2 65.3 133.6 142.1

Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends

The Runnin' Bulldogs average 73.0 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 65.3 the Catamounts give up.

Gardner-Webb has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 2-3 record overall when putting up more than 65.3 points.

Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gardner-Webb 4-2-0 0-1 3-3-0 Western Carolina 3-2-0 2-0 1-4-0

Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gardner-Webb Western Carolina 8-5 Home Record 9-5 6-10 Away Record 6-9 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 10-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 64.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

