The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

  • Caleb Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Julien Soumaoro: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DQ Nicholas: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Brendan Mykalcio: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Lucas Stieber: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Gardner-Webb Rank Gardner-Webb AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank
198th 70.7 Points Scored 73.9 124th
48th 65.5 Points Allowed 70.7 199th
126th 32.5 Rebounds 33.6 69th
204th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.5 60th
193rd 12.8 Assists 12.5 221st
249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.1 25th

