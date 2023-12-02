Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Caleb Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DQ Nicholas: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Brendan Mykalcio: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lucas Stieber: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Gardner-Webb vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Western Carolina AVG
|Western Carolina Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|73.9
|124th
|48th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|199th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
