High school basketball is happening today in Forsyth County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Calvary Day School at Bishop McGuinness High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2

1:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Orange High School at Forsyth Country Day School