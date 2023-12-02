How to Watch Duke vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0 ACC) travel in ACC action versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET.
Duke vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: The CW
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) (12:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Syracuse vs Virginia (12:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Florida State vs North Carolina (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- In games Duke shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Blue Devils are the 161st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 83rd.
- The Blue Devils score 82.7 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 73.8 the Yellow Jackets give up.
- When Duke scores more than 73.8 points, it is 5-1.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duke averaged 76.7 points per game last year at home, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged away from home (68).
- The Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.4 away from home.
- Duke sunk 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|W 95-66
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/24/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 80-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 80-75
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/12/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
