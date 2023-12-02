Saturday's game between the Davidson Wildcats (4-3) and Wright State Raiders (3-4) squaring off at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 76-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Davidson, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no set line.

Davidson vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Davidson vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 76, Wright State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Davidson vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-1.2)

Davidson (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Davidson's record against the spread so far this season is 3-2-0, and Wright State's is 4-3-0. A total of three out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Raiders' games have gone over.

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +15 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 70.3 points per game to rank 272nd in college basketball and are allowing 68.1 per outing to rank 124th in college basketball.

Davidson is 271st in the country at 31 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.7 its opponents average.

Davidson connects on 8 three-pointers per game (123rd in college basketball) at a 34.6% rate (131st in college basketball), compared to the 8.9 its opponents make while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats rank 154th in college basketball by averaging 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 254th in college basketball, allowing 93 points per 100 possessions.

Davidson and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 9.9 per game (51st in college basketball) and force 10.7 (282nd in college basketball action).

