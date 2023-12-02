The Davidson Wildcats (4-3) face the Wright State Raiders (3-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Davidson vs. Wright State matchup.

Davidson vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Davidson Moneyline Wright State Moneyline BetMGM Davidson (-3.5) 153.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Davidson (-3.5) 153.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Davidson vs. Wright State Betting Trends

Davidson has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three out of the Wildcats' five games this season have gone over the point total.

Wright State is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Raiders and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of seven times this year.

