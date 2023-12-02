The Davidson Wildcats (4-3) battle the Wright State Raiders (3-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Wright State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Raiders allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 255th.
  • The 70.3 points per game the Wildcats score are 10.4 fewer points than the Raiders give up (80.7).
  • Davidson is 2-0 when scoring more than 80.7 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Davidson fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 71.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game on the road.
  • The Wildcats ceded 68.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.3 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Davidson drained 7 treys per game, which was the same number it averaged away from home. It sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

Davidson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Boston University W 69-45 John M. Belk Arena
11/24/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 89-55 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Charlotte W 85-81 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 Wright State - John M. Belk Arena
12/6/2023 Campbell - John M. Belk Arena
12/9/2023 Miami (OH) - John M. Belk Arena

