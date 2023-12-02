The Wright State Raiders (0-3) meet the Davidson Wildcats (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. This clash will start at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Wright State Game Information

Davidson Top Players (2022-23)

Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

Wright State Top Players (2022-23)

Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Davidson vs. Wright State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Davidson Rank Davidson AVG Wright State AVG Wright State Rank 212th 69.9 Points Scored 79.9 19th 137th 68.7 Points Allowed 73.7 282nd 288th 29.8 Rebounds 33.6 69th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.2 299th 169th 13.1 Assists 15 49th 40th 10.4 Turnovers 12.4 235th

