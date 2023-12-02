Collin Morikawa will play the 2023 Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas at Albany from November 30 - December 2 coming off a victory at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

Looking to wager on Collin Morikawa at the Hero World Challenge this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +750 to pick up the win this weekend.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

Collin Morikawa Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Morikawa has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding five bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in four of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in six rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Morikawa has finished atop the leaderboard once and has two top-10 finishes in his past five events.

Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Morikawa has qualified for the weekend in four consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 12 -9 275 1 15 4 8 $9.1M

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

In Morikawa's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been sixth.

Morikawa made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

The most recent time Morikawa played this event was in 2022, and he finished sixth.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,449 yards, 448 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Albany, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Morikawa has played in the past year has been 102 yards shorter than the 7,449 yards Albany will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Morikawa's Last Time Out

Morikawa was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 2.65 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 40 holes.

Morikawa shot better than 69% of the golfers at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Morikawa recorded a birdie or better on seven of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, better than the field average of 3.3.

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Morikawa did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.8).

Morikawa carded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 5.0 on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

In that most recent competition, Morikawa's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 9.3).

Morikawa ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Morikawa recorded an equal number of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

