How to Watch the Charlotte vs. VCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The VCU Rams (6-1) will host the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte vs. VCU Scoring Comparison
- The 49ers' 63.8 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 52.7 the Rams give up to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 52.7 points.
- VCU is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Rams put up 10.1 more points per game (66.1) than the 49ers give up (56.0).
- VCU is 4-1 when scoring more than 56.0 points.
- When Charlotte gives up fewer than 66.1 points, it is 5-1.
- The Rams are making 41.8% of their shots from the field, 8.1% higher than the 49ers concede to opponents (33.7%).
- The 49ers shoot 40.0% from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Rams concede.
Charlotte Leaders
- Dazia Lawrence: 17.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Tracey Hueston: 11.3 PTS, 46.5 FG%
- Jacee Busick: 4.9 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
- Olivia Porter: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Imani Smith: 3.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 27.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|West Virginia
|L 84-56
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|George Washington
|W 50-38
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Mercer
|W 65-58
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
