The VCU Rams (6-1) will host the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte vs. VCU Scoring Comparison

The 49ers' 63.8 points per game are 11.1 more points than the 52.7 the Rams give up to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 52.7 points.

VCU is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.

The Rams put up 10.1 more points per game (66.1) than the 49ers give up (56.0).

VCU is 4-1 when scoring more than 56.0 points.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 66.1 points, it is 5-1.

The Rams are making 41.8% of their shots from the field, 8.1% higher than the 49ers concede to opponents (33.7%).

The 49ers shoot 40.0% from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Rams concede.

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 17.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

17.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Tracey Hueston: 11.3 PTS, 46.5 FG%

11.3 PTS, 46.5 FG% Jacee Busick: 4.9 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

4.9 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Olivia Porter: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Imani Smith: 3.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 27.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

