Four games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a Big South team, including the matchup between the Longwood Lancers and the Davidson Wildcats.

Big South Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Radford Highlanders at Niagara Purple Eagles 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Carolina State Bulldogs at Charleston Southern Buccaneers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Presbyterian Blue Hose at Western Carolina Catamounts 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 - Longwood Lancers at Davidson Wildcats 5:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 -

