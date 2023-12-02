Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, December 2, when the Troy Trojans and Appalachian State Mountaineers match up at 4:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Trojans. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Appalachian State vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-5) Toss Up (53.5) Troy 32, Appalachian State 21

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Mountaineers based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

So far this year, the Mountaineers have compiled a 6-5-1 record against the spread.

Appalachian State is a perfect 2-0 against the spread when an underdog by 5 points or more this season.

Mountaineers games have hit the over in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The average point total for Appalachian State this season is 1.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Trojans a 69.2% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Trojans are 7-4-0 this season.

In games this season when favored by 5 points or more, Troy has gone 6-1 against the spread.

This year, four of the Trojans' 11 games have gone over the point total.

Troy games this season have posted an average total of 48.8, which is 4.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Mountaineers vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 29.7 16.7 30.8 17.8 28.5 15.5 Appalachian State 35.8 26.7 41 25.5 30.5 27.8

