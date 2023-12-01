Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Wake County, North Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crossroads Christian School at St. Thomas More Academy

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 1

4:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at Thales Academy Rolesville

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1

5:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Rolesville, NC

Rolesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Enloe Magnet High School at Southeast Raleigh High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Leesville Road High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Burlington Christian Academy at Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1

6:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Wake Christian Academy at Trinity Academy

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1

6:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School at Charles E. Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian Academy at Hilltop Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fuquay Varina, NC

Fuquay Varina, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fuquay-Varina High School at Middle Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake Academy at Neuse Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Smithfield, NC

Smithfield, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Voyager Academy at Franklin Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Springs High School at Topsail High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Hampstead, NC

Hampstead, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics at Triangle Math and Science Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Knightdale High School at Franklinton High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 1

7:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: Franklinton, NC

Franklinton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake High School at Rolesville High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 1

7:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: Rolesville, NC

Rolesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Willow Spring High School at Green Level High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1

8:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cary High School at Athens Drive High School